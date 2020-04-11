Domino's are asking Kiwis to nominate their most deserving frontline service and will be giving 50 of these groups 50 pizzas to say thank you for the work they have been doing to keep communities safe.

"Prior to lockdown our franchisees and team members delivered approximately 30,000 pizzas to hard-working front-line workers, from health workers to supermarket shelf stackers," said Cameron Toomey Domino's New Zealand General Manager

"This new Feeding the Frontline initiative allows us to show that we, and the rest of New Zealand, still support them and the vital work that they are doing even though our stores are closed. It's also a chance to give those organisations that are selected something to look forward to when lockdown ends.

"Domino's is proud to be part of the New Zealand community and gifting pizzas to these essential services is just one small thing that we can do to recognise the sacrifices they have made, and continue to make, during this unprecedented emergency."

Make a nomination by visiting the Domino's New Zealand Facebook page.

Any essential service department or organisation can be nominated, from pharmacies and hospital emergency teams to supermarket workers and delivery drivers.

Feeding the Frontline will run over the next four weeks, with Domino's giving a total of 2500 pizzas, 50 pizzas per department or organisation. Winners will be announced at regular intervals throughout this time.