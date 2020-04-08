Police are urging New Zealanders to stay safe by staying home this Easter.

Police will be ramping up visibility in communities and on the roads including operating checkpoints over the Easter period, making sure people are safe and complying with the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Many New Zealanders may have been planning to catch up with friends and family this weekend or travel to traditional holiday destinations but Police urge anyone who planned to do this to please stay home.

To help ensure people know about the Health Act restrictions, Police will be out checking that people are travelling for essential purposes only.

Officers will be visible in communities and on the roads, including around popular holiday spots and on the arterial roads to them, to make sure people are aware of the requirement that everyone in New Zealand needs to stay at their current place of residence while the Level 4 restrictions are in place.

Police will also be deploying checkpoints at a number of locations, in collaboration with local authorities and Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups. Their primary focus will be on reminding people if they don't have to travel, then please don't.

It's simple - travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19, and puts lives at risk. Travelling to the bach for a holiday is not essential travel and it is not permitted.

Police's first step will be to educate but if people continue to break the rules, Police will use their discretion to warn people or if necessary, they could be arrested.

Police are asking everyone to play their part this Easter, stick to the rules and stay home within their bubble – and keep themselves and their communities safe.

- Police Commissioner Andrew Coster