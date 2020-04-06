Despite the closure of the Te Awamutu RSA Club executive, members are concerned about the ongoing welfare of members and are looking at ways to help where needed.

One service that has been approved as an essential service is a 'meals on wheels' delivery by the club's Bomber Command Restaurant contractor and chef Les Marston.

Les will provide a range of roast meals, served with potatoes, pumpkin, seasonal vegetables and gravy, as a frozen option. He says the restaurant has a separate delivery area from the club, with safe access for deliveries to freezer, coolstore and fresh produce storage.

Les will be undertaking all food preparation, following strict health guidelines, and will also deliver the meals following non-contact rules.

Orders are placed the day before and customers can pay online or leave cash.

Te Awamutu RSA president Lou Brown says the meals will help people get through the lockdown by providing an alternative to cooking, especially for people who are more vulnerable and less capable of coping.

Priority will be given to disabled, older and members who are not able to prepare their own meals.

■To find out more about the frozen meal service ring Les on 020 4000 7155.