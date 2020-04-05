The NZ Blood Service appreciates that people are being cautious during the COVID-19 lock-down, but say supplies of blood are urgently needed and want to reassure donors that a 'robust' process is in place to ensure that the Blood Drives and Donor Centres are safe places to visit.

The New Zealand Blood Service is visiting Te Awamutu on Thursday - a newly scheduled blood drive to one of their most responsive communities in an effort to boost stocks.

They assure locals the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness are being adhered to.

All equipment used in the collection of blood is new, sterile and only used once and extra measures are in place to keep our staff and donors safe.

There are requirements for donors:

They must be healthy and well and free of any respiratory symptoms; must not have travelled within the last 28 days; must not been in contact with anyone suspected of contacting COVID-19 now or in the near future.

The Blood Service would also appreciate the support of new blood donors in the Waipa Region and those whom haven't donated in sometime.

Your support means those patients in hospital will continue to receive blood and blood products on a daily basis.

New donors must be aged between 16 and 66. Existing donors can continue until their 71st birthday and regular donors will be considered until their 76th birthday. Donors must weigh over 50kg.

To find out if you meet other criteria you can take the quiz at nzblood.co.nz/give-blood/donating/am-i-eligible/

The Te Awamutu Blood Drive is at Te Awamutu Rugby Sports Club this Thursday from 9.30am until 2pm.

Booking is essential: Phone 0800 448 325, go to nzblood.co.nz or download the NZ Blood Service app.

"A big thanks you to all Waipa donors for helping to save lives."