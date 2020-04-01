There are currently two operating community-based assessment centres (CBAC) open to Western Waikato residents, which includes Waipa, Otorohanga and Waitomo districts.

A drive-thru CBAC based at Te Kuiti Hospital is an "assessment and test if required" centre and is open daily from 9am to 3pm. It can be accessed at 10 Eketone St.

The CBAC at the Claudelands Event Centre is open daily from 8am to 8pm — drive through Entrance Gate 3 on Brooklyn Road.

You need to attend a CBAC if you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Firstly, phone Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Healthline will provide guidance on whether assessment and testing is needed. If you cannot get through to Healthline you can also phone your general practice/doctor for advice.

The test results will take several days for those who have COVID-19 swabs taken.

All health updates on COVID-19 or information on community-based assessment centres are managed by the Ministry of Health.