Fine weather greeted the anglers for the 26th annual Lake Arapuni fishing contest on March 21 and 22.

The competition consisted of 52 adults and 26 juniors who competed for a large selection of prizes.

Thirty seven trout made it to the scales as well as a high number of eels which were all returned to the lake with a lot of rudd and goldfish.

Sunday morning brought some rain but it didn't deter the anglers and some good well-conditioned fish were caught.

The contest is held at the same time each year and that allows Auckland / Waikato Fish & Game to monitor fish numbers and conditions.

Of the fish weighed in, 22 were finclipped fish which are released into the lake and the remaining 15 were naturally spawned fish in the lake. The average fish weight for the weekend was 1.887 kilograms.

The winner of the Bill Sullivan trophy for the heaviest overall fish was awarded to Paula Munro.

Zaelyn Thompson winner of the junior section. Photo / Supplied

Results:

Adult section: Paula Munro Rainbow jack 3.451kg; 1, Mike Germann Brown hen 3.224 kg; 2, Glen Streeter Rainbow jack 2.859 kg; 3, Jayden Morris Rainbow hen 2.811 kg; 4, Brad Gillespie Rainbow hen 2.699 kg; 5, Lisa Holmes Rainbow hen 2.479 kg; 6.

Junior section: Zaelyn Thompson Rainbow jack 2.915 kg; 1, Max Van der Drift Rainbow hen 2.716 kg; 2, Alex Moorhead Rainbow hen 2.684 kg; 3, Brayden Holmes Rainbow hen 2.131 kg; 4, Saxon Butcher Brown jack 1.898 kg; 5, Hayden Duncan Rainbow hen 0.933 kg; 6.

Heaviest rudd: Dylan Youle 0.779 kg

Heaviest bag of five rudd: Dylan Youle 1.997 kg

Heaviest other fish (eel): Kyle Holmes 0.845 kg