Waipā District Council says next year will be one of its most challenging years yet — and that's before the onslaught of Covid-19 is known.

Council confirmed Tuesday it would consult the community on a proposed 2020/21 average rates increase of 4.2 per cent. This compares to 2.7 per cent forecast in the Council's Long Term Plan.

Mayor Jim Mylchreest said he expected Covid-19 to hit Waipā and New Zealand hard, but said the virus has not impacted what Council was proposing.

"It's becoming more and more apparent that Covid-19 is going to make life much harder for everyone.

"But the onslaught of the virus has come far too late for us to factor that into our thinking for the coming year," he said.

"The fact is that we have a massive capital expenditure programme ahead of us to build critical infrastructure that we are required to provide. There is simply no getting away from that.

"On top of that we also have factors like rapid growth, the cost impacts to the way recycling is handled off-shore and increased regulatory requirements.

"Add that up and all we can focus on is the really important issues. There is very little leeway for anything else but let's see if we can revisit that when we start thinking about the Long Term Plan."

Jim said he was "well aware" that independent property revaluations have made an average increase in capital value of 24.8 per cent across the district.

"While revaluations don't drive rate increases, they will impact on some properties — we're mindful of that and of wider issues around affordability," he said.

"That means we have pared everything right back to focus on the essentials for the coming year."

The Councils's draft Annual Plan signals Council will bring forward $40 million spending on Cambridge growth cells to build key infrastructure faster.

A further $19 million, not in the Long Term Plan, has also been added into the budget to fully reflect the costs and allow for earlier development of residential subdivisions.

An extra $2 million has also been budgeted for the Cambridge wastewater treatment plant.

Further budget details are available in the draft Annual Plan available from Monday, March 23, both online and in hard copy at Council offices and libraries.

Consultation on the draft Plan will be open until April 24. Feedback can we made online at waipadc.govt.nz/haveyoursay or via Council's facebook page.

Council is still working through the implications of Covid-19 on planned consultation meetings and will advise arrangements separately.