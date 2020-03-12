Cambridge is hosting the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championship Qualifier for the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Champs this weekend at the brand new Velosolutions Pump Track.

Pump tracks are a type of off-road terrain for cycle sports with a circuit of banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders pumping rather than peddling.

Pumping is creating momentum by up and down body movements.

Cambridge's track is currently the only track in New Zealand that is suitable to host a world championship qualifier.

Advertisement

The track is more than 2300m2 and was opened in December 2019 with the project funding coming from the community.

It contains two pump tracks that join in the middle with a bowl and is the largest pump track in Oceania.



READ MORE:

• Bike pump track pushed for Mount Maunganui

• New BMX track latest improvement at Waipa Valley, Rotorua

• New pump track at Solway Park in south-east Levin boost for local kids

• Levin's Solway Park to get 160m long pumptrack to open in mid January



It's possible that it could become an annual event but there has to be a bid for it each year.

The winner of the qualifier receives an all-expense paid trip to the World Championships in Leogang, Austria for September 4 - 5 where they will compete for the rainbow jersey.

The event will be internationally televised on Red Bull TV and is free for spectators to attend.

Racing starts at 1pm on Saturday with the award ceremony ending around 7pm.