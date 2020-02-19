On Sunday a performance of Romeo and Juliet and Viola by Apocalypse Lounge and Tahi Ta'i Tasi.

Hamilton companies Apocalypse Lounge and Slip of the Tongue first performed Shakespeare in the summer at the Hamilton Gardens before there was a festival.

It is a long-standing tradition — and they, and newcomers Tahi Ta'i Tasi, have been bringing a show to Te Awamutu with support from Te Awamutu Free Concert in the Park Trust, Creative Communities and Waipa District Council since 2000.

When Twelfth Night's Viola washes up in Romeo and Juliet's Verona, events snowball and things will never be the same.

Shakespeare's words and wit are reshaped into a fresh, fast comedy with sword fights, fiery passions, mistaken identities and familiar characters and dialogue as you've never seen or heard them before — unless you were there when Slip of the Tongue first performed it a decade ago.

Organiser Dean Taylor says the performance is a family-friendly evening in Te Awamutu Memorial Park from 5pm, Sunday, February 23.

The natural amphitheatre behind the sunken cross is a perfect location for a picnic while enjoying the play.

People can bring blankets and low chairs, dinner and a wine or beer to the event. There is a liquor ban waiver that applies from 4.30pm until the end of the play in the immediate vicinity of the stage.

The event is free, parking is available in nearby streets and in the adjacent park. If wet the play will continue at Te Awamutu College Hall.