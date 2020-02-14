A man has been arrested in Cambridge following a Police search which involved members of the armed offenders squad and saw multiple schools put into lockdown.

At midday today Police say they observed a vehicle of interest on Tirau Rd that took off at speed, heading north which prompted Police to undertake a search.

The vehicle was later found on the Waikato Expressway near Thornton Rd, one man ran away from the vehicle while one person of interest remained.

A part of Thornton Rd from Oaklands Dr was closed and a distressed woman could be seen talking to Police at this road block.

A part of Thornton Rd from Oaklands Dr was closed and traffic was being diverted. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Traffic on State Highway One was also being diverted northbound onto Tirau Rd.

The Police chopper was out circling the area.

Schools, including Cambridge High School, Cambridge Primary School and Cambridge East School, and a number of day-care centres were put into lockdown as a precaution during the search.

At approximately 3.25pm this lockdown ended.

Police say the man they were searching for was arrested outside the original search area.