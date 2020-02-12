Waipā District Council will be asking residents about what direction they think Waipā should be heading at a barbecue they are hosting on Wednesday, March 4 at Te Awamutu's Selwyn Park.

This is the first in a series of five community barbecue events in March to be held around the district.

The community can have their say on Council's vision and community outcomes for its 2021-2031 Long Term Plan. The LTP outlines the services, key projects and initiatives Council will deliver and fund over the next decade.

The plan is revised every three years to ensure it remains current and can address any issues facing the district.

Waipā District Mayor, Jim Mylchreest said the events were the perfect opportunity for residents to meet with councillors and Council staff while enjoying a free sausage and free ice cream.

"A vision is a way of describing what we ultimately aim to achieve. It's important because it's the anchor point for everything we do for the community," said Jim.

"We'd like to hear from as many residents as possible at these events so we can make sure Council's vision truly reflects who we are as a district and that we're heading in the right direction."

Council's current vision is "Waipā Home of Champions, building the future together".

"This vision celebrates our champion communities, environment, culture, heritage, successes and aspirations. It puts our focus on creating thriving communities and making Waipā a great place to live, work and play," said Jim.

"We'd like to know if this vision still reflects Waipā and the amazing communities that call this district home."

The Te Awamutu barbecue will be at 5pm, followed by another one at Lake Te Koo Utu in Cambridge at 11am on Saturday, March 7 and Rata-Tu Hill Reserve in Kihikihi at 5pm on Wednesday, March 11.

"We'll also be heading to Pirongia and Ōhaupō to speak to residents about their ideas for Waipā. We're expecting these events to be a lot of fun and to give us a good indication on the direction we should be heading in."

The events are the first step in a three-part consultation process to be carried out by Council. The second step will focus on what will be included in the upcoming LTP.