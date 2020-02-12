Repco Te Awamutu and the corner of the Cambridge Rd/Ōhaupō Rd roundabout came alive earlier this month when around 80 classic, vintage, sports and show cars parked up to raise money for the Australian Bush Fires appeal.

Organiser of the event and employee at Repco Savannah Evans said she wasn't expecting the event to receive the response that it did - people came from all over the Waikato including members from the Te Awamutu Hot Rod club and members from the Stragglers Car Club in Cambridge.

"It was a lot bigger than we anticipated, it was honestly incredible how many people showed up," said Savannah.

"We were really only expecting 30 cars, we even had people coming and then going because all the parks were taken up," added owner of Repco Te Awamutu Peter Toole.

The event was completely free to attend or take part in and the organisers relied solely on people's generosity.

Car owners made the most of the day and set up camping chairs under the trees and watched all the cars roll in and out. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

All up they raised $540 and this money will be donated to the Red Cross Australian Bush Fires appeal alongside money raised from Repco stores nationwide.

Prizes were also given out on the day.

The Best in Show award went to a 2007 Holden Commodore whose owners went to particular effort to dress their parking bay up.

The People's Choice award also went to a Holden, this time to a Hulkin 1970 Torana.

Other awards included the Best Japanese Domestic Market award that went to a 2016 Mazda mx5 Roadster, Best Australian Build that went to a 1976 Ford Fairmont, the Best

Classic car that was awarded to a 1929 Bugatti Type 43 and the Best Custom Built car that went to a 1934 Ford V8 Coupe.

The Best in Show award went to this 2007 Holden Commodore. Photo / Supplied

This is the first car show Savannah has organised and she was happy that it was a big success.

"I go to a lot of car shows in my own time and I've always thought that I'd love to organise one instead of only attending and so I asked Peter if I could," said Savannah.

"She smashed it out of the park," added Peter.

Savannah, Peter and Repco Te Awamutu thank the Te Awamutu Hot Rod Club for their support and turn-out on the day of the event.