A new ukulele club in Kihikihi has sprung into action with around 30 people heading along to its first club night.

Following the Lazy Sunday ukulele concerts held in Kihikihi over the spring last year, organisers Sara Grayson and her mum Angela Brown wondered if there would be interest to have a regular ukulele club.

They held an inaugural meeting last week, open to anyone, to discuss the idea. People came from Pio Pio, Te Kuiti, Ōhaupō, Hamilton and Te Awamutu and the response they received blew them away.

"I really didn't think people were going to stop coming in the door. It was just phenomenal," said Angela.

Advertisement

Noeline Kennedy has played the ukulele for over 20 years and is the clubs beginners tutor. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

"Many people inspired by the Lazy Sunday ukulele workshops and concerts were keen to continue playing ukulele. Everyone is looking forward to learning some more about the ukulele, singing, meeting people and having fun."

They spent no time mucking around to set up the Kihikihi Ukulele Club and held their first club night on Tuesday this week.

The night was split into a beginners' session, led by tutor Noeline Kennedy who has been playing the ukulele for well over 20 years, and an advanced session led by Maria Woolrich.

"This is just brilliant. There's certainly a need for a club like this. It unites a group of people who all enjoy the same thing and want to have a sing song," said Maria.

At the night's beginner session, keen ukulele players learned how to strum, some keys and how to play songs such as the Hokey Tokey and Oh My Darling Clementine.

Beginner ukulele players, from left, Nicki Kaelin, Lois Titchener and Terry Glenister learnt how to play a couple of songs at the first club night. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Beginner ukulele player Terry Glenister said he has always wanted to be apart a ukulele club to help him learn and connect with like-minded people.

"I've always had a bit of a shine for the music but just never had the time to learn. One day I'd really like to have the confidence to sit down with my grandchildren and play for them or have them join in on a song," said Terry.

The club nights will be fortnightly on Tuesdays at the Kihikihi Bowling Club and both adults and children are welcome. The beginners' session runs from 6.30pm – 7pm and the advanced session is from 7pm – 8pm. The cost for each club night is $4 for adults and $2 for children.

Advertisement

Any queries about the club contact Angela, club coordinator, on 0223748020.