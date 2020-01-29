Mystery Creek was home to Festival One over Auckland anniversary weekend with a sold-out crowd of 5000 people attending.

The four-day festival provided many activities and events to distract the crowd from the heat, which peaked at around 30 degrees in the Mystery Creek basin.

The mist tunnel was a crowd favourite on the stroll between shows.

'Kartents' at Festival One.

One of the options many campers chose were the recyclable 'Kartents'. These cardboard tents help reduce plastic waste from people throwing away tents, while still providing a dark, cool sleeping environment.

Entering the festival, the giant Festival One sign could be seen on a hill giving a Hollywood-like effect.

The floating Market Stage was also a hit with the audience sitting around the banks of the lake in a natural grandstand.

Smokefree Rockquest 2018 winners, Casper, perform on Festival One's floating Market Stage.

Hamilton band Retro Valley played for the first time at Festival One with two sets on the Vision College Puawai Stage.

"I think our favourite part about playing Festival One was that we were given the opportunity to step up and play somewhere we haven't before, on a professional stage allowing us to feel like a band and really give it our all.

"It's allowed us to keep ambitious and to just keep playing our music for whoever and whatever event," said lead guitarist Ethan Rowling.

"The atmosphere was really positive, and we had so many people coming up to us at the end of our performance just really loving on us and our music. It was a vibrant festival that felt like a positive place to be around.

"For our little band it's a rewarding and exciting feeling to be a part of, knowing that our music is influencing people and confirming with us they really enjoyed watching us play."

Retro Valley are very passionate about music and creating it. They work together as friends and as musicians.

"We all just hang out and play music."

Retro Valley perform on the Vision College Puawai Stage at Festival One. Photo / Simon Travaglia.

Bradley Fountain is a seasoned attendee and has been to every Festival One, and previously Parachute, since 2011.

Most years his birthday falls on the Auckland Anniversary weekend and he celebrated it at the festival.

"I love the community at Festival One. It's a chill atmosphere with Christians coming together to have a good time and listen to music."

After six years at Mystery Creek, next year's festival will be moving to an undisclosed Hamilton venue.