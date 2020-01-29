A small group of women who protested against 5G on Saturday in Te Awamutu are concerned people are not aware of the risks the cellular network technology poses after their demonstration struggled to gain interest.

The group of four took to the streets around the centre of town in support of the first Global Day of Protest Against 5G. Protest marches, rallies and events were also happening all over the country on the day.

"We handed out leaflets and health information but in truth there was not a lot of interest. People have no idea of the potential risks to the entire world and all of life," said protester Janion Heywood.

The group believes that there is already enough microwave radiation exposure with 3G and 4G networks.

They are concerned that the addition of 5G and radiation will negatively affect children more than adults and are highlighting that the network has not undergone any pre-market safety tests.

They are also questioning why the Government is not following the example of a number communities around the world that are refusing 5G.

"Many communities around the world are putting concerns about public health first and saying no to the 5G roll-out including in the city of Brussels, throughout a hundred municipalities in Italy, Papua New Guinea and Laois County in Ireland," said protester Joanne Daczo.

"We need to tell our government and local officials to put public safety first and to halt 5G until independent safety studies are done."

Last year Pirongia village banded together to halt a 5G-capable cell phone tower being installed by Spark in the village centre.

The Pirongia Tower Action Group was formed and engaged in four months of discussions to find an alternative site for the tower.

In the end it was decided the tower would be constructed on the outer boundary of the Eastern Town Reserve but wouldn't be installed for at least another three years.

To date, Vodafone has switched on 5G in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown while Spark has started up 5G in parts of Alexandra, as well as in areas of Westport, Clyde, Twizel, Tekapo and Hokitika.