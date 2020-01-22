A new building being constructed on Sloane St, which will house the Ministry of Social Development's (MSD) Work and Income service centre and Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children, is expected to be completed by June this year.

The building will be a single-level block and approximately 1400 squ m in size. MSD will occupy just less than 500 squ m of that space.

Each agency is leasing the premises and will have their own entry, reception and main office area but will share back-office facilities.

It is hoped that the new space will make it easier for families to seek help and engage with both organisations, said MSD Regional Commissioner for Waikato Te Rehia Papesch.

Advertisement

"There's been a lot of work done to ensure the new build is best fit for the people we serve, the wider community and the Te Awamutu staff," said Te Rehia.

"For our Work and Income service centre we want to create a more inviting space for people when they first walk in, there'll be different zones to give clients more privacy and more things for children to do."

In its space used to stand a landmark building which was demolished at the end of July last year to make way for the new building.

Before the demolition, the landmark building was most recently home to J.A Russell Electrical and Data Supplies who relocated to 60 Vaile St.

Rickit's hardware store, the forerunner to Te Awamutu Mitre 10, also called the building home for many years.