It took dairy farmer Kerry Lucas-Candy a bit of cajoling – or is that cow-joling? – to get her Jersey dairy cow Galaxy to stand still and pose for the camera for this cute Christmassy photograph.

Kerry's patience paid off though, as she won the DairyNZ social media #merrydairyxmas photo competition in the lead up to Christmas Day.

DairyNZ invited dairy farmers to break out the tinsel and take photos of their festive cows to show how much they care for their animals and to celebrate them, never mind the season.

Kerry and her husband Hugh are dairy farmers in the Te Aroha region, and although it took a few different shots to get the perfect picture, Kerry knew Galaxy was just the girl.

Galaxy is inquisitive and friendly, and the go-to cow for children visiting the farm, having been their son Lewis's calf club calf.

She is seven years old, and very much a valued member of the herd at the couple's Manawaru farm where they produce A2 milk for the Synlait dairy company.

They also milk cows at nearby Ngarua where they supply Fonterra.

Kerry and Hugh have been dairy farmers for more than 30 years. They are passionate about their cows.