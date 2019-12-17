A carving that cements the partnership between 4GIV Trust and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari was a new feature enjoyed by visitors to the maunga during the open day on Saturday.

Unveiled last month, the carving stands at the entrance to 4GIV Trust land and symbolises the strengthening relationship between the two organisations.

At the unveiling celebrations a kiwi as released into the forest of 4GIV Trust land, formal addresses followed by lunch at Manu Tioriori Visitor Centre.

The working relationship between the parties is building beyond the celebration, with talks now of a joint tourism venture being investigated.

An agreement permits access for Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari tour groups, educational groups and tour guides through 4GIV Trust land. Previously the 'gate' had been closed.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari CEO Phil Lyons said the celebration was the culmination of the excellent working relationship achieved over the past year.

"We are excited at the prospect of future ventures with 4GIV Trust and look forward to their development."