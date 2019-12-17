Organisers of the Te Awamutu Christmas Float Parade held on Saturday say it is what a community event is all about.

Rotary Club Te Awamutu led the organising committee, with support from the main sponsors Coresteel Buildings Waikato, Waipa District Council and Te Awamutu Community Board, plus the support of many others in the community, to the team of volunteers who helped make it happen.

Te Awamutu Rotary president Colleen Kaelin was delighted to see so many people come to Alexandra Street to enjoy the parade and see Santa on Saturday.

Santa Claus was the star attraction aboard parade sponsor Coresteel's impressive float. Part of Imperious Dance Company's impressive float, which featured dancers of all ages. Te Awamutu Rod and Custom Club was one of the pre-parade attractions and picked up third prize in the parade in the Service Clubs and Societies class. Children enjoy an old-fashioned lolly scramble at Selwyn Park prior to prizegiving. Guides Mila Richmond (6) and Briar Ogle (8) collect the prize for best Children and Youth Float and Best Overall Float from Trina White of Coresteel. Te Awamutu Rock 'n' Roll Club were 'dancing in the streets' all morning. Te Awamutu Girl Guiding - best Children and Youth class and Overall Champion float.

"It was a real joy to see so many children enjoying the parade and then the lolly scramble and prize giving at Selwyn Park," she said.

"The number and quality of floats was outstanding."

Rotary Christmas Parade committee chair Chris Kay said the committee was very appreciative of the support for the parade.

"It enables us to put on a free event for the community and to promote peace, goodwill and tolerance in the Waipa community," he said.

"Our new sponsor this year, Coresteel Buildings Waikato, have been a tremendous help.

"They even managed to get us an amazing truck for Santa to ride on."

Coresteel co-owner Trina White thanked Te Awamutu Rotary and all the participants for their involvement this year to make the 2019 parade an outstanding event for the community.

"To all those in the crowd we hope you had a fun day, thanks for coming out to support this great community event," she said.

"Merry Christmas Te Awamutu."

The parade was lead by three Rotary Australia New Zealand Student Exchangees - Kirstin Osborne, Samantha White and Adam Buth.

Judges had a difficult time choosing winners across the three categories.

Best float in the Service Clubs and Societies class was Kiwanis Club, second Citizens Advice Bureau and third Te Awamutu Rod and Custom Club.

Winner of the Commercial/Businesses class was Norwood, followed by The Honda Shop, with Mad Hatter Costume Hire third.

In the Children and Youth class the winner was Te Awamutu Girl Guiding, with Arohena Playcentre second and BestStart Te Awamutu third.

Te Awamutu Girl Guiding was also named Overall Champion Float.

This year retailers got behind a Shoppers Competition, run on the day for those who were shopping in town. Winners were Nicola Mckay and Daryl Ritsema.

• The Rotary Australia New Zealand Student Exchange programme matches secondary school students aged 131/2 to 16 years with an emphasis on the family/student experience with the support and facilitation of Rotary. It differs from Rotary Youth Exchange in that the exchange period is shorter, participants are younger and they reciprocate with their match. For more information about exchanges or Rotary Te Awamutu check teawamuturotary.org.nz or email teawamuturotary@gmail.com