A push from a Cambridge resident to see more fun family activities to do at Lake Karāpiro has resulted in Waterworld Inflatable Water park's debut on the lake next month.

The water park company was contacted by Sebastien Lemercier earlier this year after discussing having a commercial activity trial with Waipā Deputy Mayor and Councillor Liz Stolwyk.

"I always thought that there wasn't much for people to enjoy on the lake unless you have a boat or a jet ski."

"I knew the park was in Takapuna last April and I thought they might consider bringing it to Cambridge. To my big surprise they were keen. A gap in the lake calendar, support from the harbour master and Liz and here we are," said Sebastien.

Advertisement

The inflatable water park will operate on the lake at the Mighty River Domain from December 17 – 29 and features trampolines, slides, a slipping wave, a swing, a bridge, mouseball, a log and ball run and the popular blob which sends those who are brave enough to try it flying into the air.

"In a way it's like a ninja warrior course for all ages," said Waterworld owner Kel Travers.

This is the first time that the company is bringing the inflatable water park to the Waikato

region. In previous seasons it has operated in Tauranga and Auckland successfully.

The first day of operation on Lake Karāpiro will feature a VIP session in the morning with special guests, including Olympians, invited to test their skills at the water park before opening to the public.

Each day it will run from 10am to 7pm and the company is providing Waipā locals with a 25 per cent discount off the normal admission price of $19. Each session runs for one hour and lifejackets are provided.

Bookings can be made at www.dialled.co.nz/waterworld and locals need to use the promotion code LKLOCAL when booking to receive the discount.