A group of ukulele players who all live on the same street in Te Pahu will be the entertainers at the fourth and final Kihikihi Spring Ukulele Festival concert this weekend on Sunday, December 1.

Sylvia's Toaster is a ukulele band made up of 11 women and one man who together specialise in playing songs about love, hate, revenge and knitting.

The concert on Sunday will bring the Kihikihi Lazy Sunday concert series organised by Kihikihi Residents and Ratepayers group to an end. It has been running on the first Sunday of every month since September coinciding with the Kihikihi Police House and Temple Cottage open day and the Māori Women's Welfare League car boot sale.

It will take place at the Anglican Church Hall at 2pm. Entry is by a donation.

The series coordinator Sara Grayson said November's concert drew a big crowd to the event with over 120 people watching the entertaining Big Muffin Serious Band.

As the final concert, the organisers are expecting this Sunday's to attract even more people.

Following the concert there will be an afternoon tea provided by Viands Bakery, Waikato Cakes and Pak'nSave Te Awamutu as well as a silent auction of two Christmas hampers and a ukulele signed by New Zealand music icon Tim Finn.

At an earlier concert day a ukulele signed by Dave Dobbyn was auctioned off.

Finn Brothers Tim has signed a ukulele which will be auctioned off at the concert. Photo / Supplied

The Kihikihi Residents and Ratepayers group has also been fundraising for Kihikihi Primary School's Kia Tau garden mural project.

At the end of October the group handed over its first donation of $1000 to the school, which was also granted $4500 for the project from the Creative Communities fund.

The garden will feature two murals that the school is having designed to brighten the school environment and tell stories of the importance of the school community.

For more information about the concert contact Sara on sara@grayson.kiwi.nz