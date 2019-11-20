Brent Kelly Law's quiz evening has proved to be another extremely successful evening raising over $1700 for the Te Awamutu Combined Churches and Community Foodbank.

The quiz event was held at the Peach and Porker and was organised and run by major sponsors Brent Kelly Law Ltd.

All up $1777 was raised by generous local sponsors and the willingness of participants to support the food bank.

New Zealand Home Loans took out the top prize and were awarded a $200 voucher and the converted quiz king trophy.

The money raised from the quiz evening will go towards the Te Awamutu Combined Churches and Community Foodbank's effort to raise $13,000 for a relocatable cabin to use as a hygienic pest free storage unit for their food supplies.

Earlier a request for support saw a donation of a fridge and freezer as well as an increase in food donations.

If people would like to make donations to the project this can done directly to Kainga Aroha at 301 Bank St, Te Awamutu.

This year the Community Foodbank has helped 195 adults and 173 children by providing 128 food parcels to families that have been in need whilst they gain financial independence.

In some cases all it has taken for families to get over a slump is a food parcel that caters to them for up to seven days and this wouldn't be possible without the support of the wider community and its willingness to give support to those in need.