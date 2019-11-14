The owners of Green Acres Te Awamutu have won the Home and Lifestyle Franchisee award at the 25th Westpac New Zealand Franchise Awards.

Amit and Deepika Sharma have owned the commercial and home cleaning franchise since 2014 and they are the first Green Acres franchisees to win the award in 25 years.

The awards evening was held on Saturday at Cordi's Hotel, Auckland.

"It's really exciting. We just can't believe we won it. We have been working really hard so winning this award feels really good and like we are getting that recognition and praise for our work," said Deepika.

The couple spent the night celebrating their win at the ceremony with the CEO of Green Acres Logan Sears, the national franchise manager Jason Hill and northern region franchise manager Raewyn Cains.

Earlier this year the couple also received the Green Acres National Franchisee award.

Last year they received the Green Acres award for Regional Franchisee of the Year and were placed third for the National Franchisee of the Year.

For these awards franchisee owners are judged on their customer service, profitability, business planning and business health.

The couple's business covers the areas of Otorohanga, Te Awamutu, Cambridge, Te Kuiti, Hamilton, Piopio and Pirongia.

They moved to Te Awamutu two years ago from Otorohanga and are looking to expand their jobs in town.

"It's been difficult to get jobs in Te Awamutu but we really want to start growing our business closer to home," said Deepika.

"We still get a lot more jobs in Otorohanga and Te Kuiti because more people know us over there."

Green Acres is a nationwide company that started in 1991 as a small business providing gardening and lawn mowing services.

The company has now grown to include hundreds of franchises across the country with a customer base of over 70,000 people and their services include commercial, home and car cleaning as well as gardening and lawn mowing services still.