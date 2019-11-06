Te Awamutu Light Operatic Societies (TALOS) final show for the year takes to the stage at the end of the month offering a variety show for audiences.

The Woolshed Variety Show, a multi-act theatrical and musical performance, involves comedy sketches from Dave Moore and Lesley Wolstenholme, comedic musical selections from Alice Collins and Sarah-Jane Yates and it is all topped off with a hilarious one-act play by David Tristam, Last Tango in Little Grimley, directed by Susanne Bond.

The final act tells the story of a small amateur dramatic society struggling to bring in the punters, until their chairman solves their problems with one final suggestive show. The play features some well-known faces, Noldy Rust, Tracy Ellis and Graham Pollard alongside newcomer Sarah O'Connor.

Every performance will be welcomed by one of three performance groups, The Musical Allsorts directed by Fiona Miller, The Woolshed Warblers and Junior TALOS both directed by Donna Higham.

The Woolshed Variety Show runs from November 21 to December 1 with Thursday and Friday performances showing at 7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday performances s at 1.30pm. Tickets are available from Iticket.co.nz.

TALOS have also secured a 15 per cent discount for ticket holders to enjoy at Cosana before or after the performances. For groups of six or more there is a 20 per cent discount.