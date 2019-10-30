A Police pursuit from Ōhaupō this morning resulted in the fleeing vehicle crashing as the driver made a right hand turn from Ryburn Rd onto Meadway Rd.

Police said the unidentified driver lost control during the manoeuvre and rolled onto the left hand verge.

A male and female were in the vehicle. One person was transported to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries and the second person was unhurt.

The crash occurred at about 11.45am and the road was closed for Police to investigate the scene and for the vehicle to be removed.