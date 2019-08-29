A vineyard tour, cheese night, beer tasting and latte art 'throwdown' are just some of the events in the line-up for Culinary Cambridge.

The week of food festivities, from September 14-22, celebrates the town's 'foodie scene' and incorporates local producers and eateries.

The inaugural event is the brainchild of Destination Cambridge CEO Miff Macdiarmid and Alpha Street Kitchen owner Fiona Massey.

Miff says Culinary Cambridge offers something for every personal taste.

"There are morning, lunch and evening events, from meet the maker sessions and degustation menus to high teas, long lunches and composting workshops."

Also on the calendar is a tour through Alexander Organics, a 50ha organic farm that produces certified organic, raw milk to sell from the farm gate via a vending machine.

Miff says the event is a platform for local retailers and restaurants to showcase their products and skills and bring the community together over great food and company.

"We have award-winning restaurants and eateries in Cambridge and it's about celebrating and promoting them," she says.

"Cambridge punches above its weight in the food scene, with many hidden gems as well as standout performers.

"These strengths are brought to light to create a celebration of food, talent and creativity," she says.

Miff says it's also about educating people about local produce, where their food comes from and sustainability and environmental choices they can make around food.

She hopes the events will attract people from all around the North Island, and that Cambridge's boutique shops will benefit from the influx of visitors.

Miff says the event is being held during spring for several reasons — to boost the local community in a traditionally quiet season, to coincide with spring produce and showcase Cambridge when the town is full of spring blossoms.

See the full line-up of events here.