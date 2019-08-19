Te Awamutu Stirling Sports has been ram raided for the third time.

The incident was reported to police about 2.45am on Monday.

A police spokesperson confirmed three people had been arrested following a burglary at a commercial premises on Alexandra St.

They will be referred to the Youth Court.

Advertisement

Te Awamutu Stirling Sports was first ram raided in January 2017 and $12,000 worth of stock was stolen.

It was targeted again the following month.

Six people, including a 12-year-old, stole armfuls of stock and loaded it into three stolen vehicles.

In March this year Cambridge Stirling Sports was ram raided for the fifth time in three years.