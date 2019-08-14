Kihikihi is set to come alive with concerts, workshops and busking for a ukulele festival starting on Sunday, September 1.

The Kihikihi Spring Ukulele Festival is being organised by the Kihikihi Residents and Ratepayers group.

It aims to being people of all ages together to have fun, socialise and relax.

Abbie McCall (second from right) and daughter Finleah have signed up for ukulele workshops. They are pictured with festival organisers Sara Grayson (right) and Angela Brown. Photo / Bethany Rolston

Lazy Sunday events will take place on the first Sunday afternoon of the month during spring and summer, to coincide with the Kihikihi Police House and Temple Cottage open day and the Māori Women's Welfare League car boot sale.

Advertisement

The first four events, concert series and workshops are at the Anglican Church Hall, Lyon St, Kihikihi.

Each ukulele concert starts at 2pm, followed by refreshments. Beginner ukulele workshops start at 4pm.

Abbie McCall (second from right) and daughter Finleah have signed up for ukulele workshops. They are pictured with festival organisers Sara Grayson (left) and Angela Brown. Photo / Bethany Rolston

The festival includes a great line-up of ukulele bands including StrumD from Cambridge, Thermaleles from Rotorua, Big Muffin Serious Band and Silvia's Toaster from Te Pahū. Entry to the concerts is by koha/donation.

The four beginner ukulele workshops will be run by David Blanchard, of Cambridge, and will cover the history of the ukulele.

David is a passionate ukulele musician with experience in traditional and finger picking playing styles.

David is all about things ukulele and has played at various ukulele festivals throughout Aotearoa.

He co-ordinates the weekly Cambridge Ukes group where he likes to teach and inspire others to become as enthusiastic as he is and to join in the fun.

The fee for the four ukulele workshops is $40 and will include handouts. Space is limited to 25, so get in quick.

Advertisement

Ukuleles will be available to use if you don't have one yet and there will also be ukuleles available for sale.

Included in the fun will be a ukulele auction to raise funds for the new Kihikihi School mural for the brick wall and container next to the hall.

The project will be part of the Kia Tau garden area and space that the school is designing, with the help of local resident Carol Fraser.

Enrol to the workshops by registering with Angela Brown: irarbrown@gmail.com.

Kihikihi Village Lazy Sunday co-ordinator Sara Grayson is looking for ukulele buskers to play around town throughout spring.

If you are keen to do some busking, contact Sara at sara@grayson.

kiwi.nz.