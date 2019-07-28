New road markings on Māhoe St are causing confusion in Te Awamutu, according to community board member Ange Holt.

The zigzag lines are a temporary measure to highlight the pedestrian side islands and crossing points.

They are not used elsewhere in the district.

The council has also installed 'hatched markings' - painted lines that deter drivers from cutting corners, flexible posts and pedestrian warning signs. Photo / Supplied

At this month's Te Awamutu Community Board meeting Ange submitted a notice of motion recommending that council installs a sign to educate drivers on the meaning of the markings.

"The community has no idea what they mean. We need a sign to educate drivers."

But Waipā District Council road corridor manager Bryan Hudson says there are no current plans to install a sign for drivers.

"These temporary measures were put in place because the public have told us that traffic tends to cut the corners near the pedestrian islands or park too close blocking pedestrians' views of approaching traffic," Bryan says.

"They are temporary as council would like to change this part of Market and Māhoe streets in the next few years as part of the hub and Te Ara Wai development to provide better pedestrian crossing facilities."