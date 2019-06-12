The George Street carpark in Te Awamutu is a 'dog's breakfast' according to Community Board member Ange Holt.

And she wants to clean it up.

Changes are in the pipeline for the carpark in The Warehouse Complex to make it safer for pedestrians and easier for traffic.

One idea is to remove car parks and/or push back the retainer wall to enable easy access to the public toilets. Photo / Bethany Rolston

The ideas were floated at a Te Awamutu Community Board meeting on Tuesday night.

One of the main issues is people walking down into the carpark from McDonald's, Ange says.

"It's a natural choice for people to walk that way, but it means they have to walk in the way of cars.

"There is no pedestrian walkway from McDonald's to The Warehouse.

"The objection from Waipā District Council to putting a walkway from McDonald's is the gradient is too steep for people on scooters or wheelchairs."

Changes are in the pipeline for the carpark in The Warehouse Complex. Photo / Bethany Rolston

The board wants to upgrade the carpark and hear from the community on possible changes.

- Remove car parks near the Dawn til Dusk block of shops and replace them with parallel car parks to enable easy access to the public toilets.

- Push back the retainer wall near the public toilets for a footpath.

- Help pedestrians safely access the toilet from The Warehouse side of the carpark by removing car parks or encouraging use of the existing walkway.

- Changing the existing car parks outside ASB Bank, on both sides of the road, to angle car parks to make it safer for cars to park, and to discourage people driving from McDonald's into the one-way street.

- Cutting out and trimming trees and painting the pedestrian walkway from Sloane St red to encourage the public to use it.

Ange wants to hear from the community.

"I would really like to know what people think about the potential changes — especially people who have ridden/wheeled down the hill from McDonald's towards The Warehouse."

To give feedback contact Ange on 027 439 5744 or angeholt@teawamutu.nz.