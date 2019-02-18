Waipā District Council is farewelling pen and paper as it moves to an online building consent processing system this week.

The electronic system enables customers to submit building consents online, track their consents and receive all correspondence digitally.

Planning and regulatory manager Wayne Allan says it is a "game-changer" for customers and staff, who will be processing building consent applications and undertaking building inspections with new mobile devices.

An extra 10,500 houses are expected in Waipā by 2050, prompting council to move to an online building consent processing system. Photo / Bethany Rolston

"Customers have told us our current system for processing building consents is not working for them," he says.

"Traditionally we've used a paper-based system, which is time-consuming and difficult for users and bad for the environment.

"This system will be more efficient and will provide a better service for our customers."

Wayne says coping with the district's growth is also a factor in the change.

"Currently we process around 1500 building consents each year," he says.

"With an additional 25,000 people and 10,500 more houses expected in Waipā by 2050, that number will rise significantly.

"This online system will enable us to keep up with demand so that we can continue to respond to our customers in a timely way".

Building consents can now be applied for online and council will not accept paper-based consent applications.

Wayne says those who are not tech-savvy should not be concerned.

"Anyone who struggles with computers should contact our friendly team and we will happily work with them to help submit their consent electronically.

"We accept this is a change for everyone, but we're here to help."

Those with an existing building consent underway will continue to have their consent processed using the current paper-based system until it is complete.

All building consent applications can now be made online at waipadc.govt.nz/buildingconsents.

If you need help, give the building compliance team a call on 0800 924 723.