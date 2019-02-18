Police were involved in two vehicle pursuits in the region over the weekend.

On Saturday at 4.30pm a speeding motorcyclist failed to stop for police on Frontier Road.

The male rider continued towards Ōtorohanga, then Kāwhia.

He turned into Kaimango Road and stopped, after the bike appears to have run out of petrol, and fled on foot.

Police were unable to locate him.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the rider, and the bike has been impounded.

On Sunday evening, about 5pm, police signalled a car to stop in Cambridge due to the manner of driving.

The driver failed to stop and headed from Cambridge, through Te Awamutu and on to Pirongia.

Road spikes were deployed on SH39 and the car was successfully stopped.

The driver, an 18 year old man, was taken into custody, pending charges.

There were no injuries to the driver or the two passengers in the car.