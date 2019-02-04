A change of pace could be on the horizon for Te Awamutu and Cambridge road users, with Waipā District Council proposing over 200 changes to speed limits.

The proposed changes include 40 km/h areas in Te Awamutu and Cambridge town centres, more 50 and 60km/h zones in urban areas, more 60 and 80km/h zones in rural areas and lower speeds near schools.

The changes, open for public feedback, have been supported by road safety partners including NZ Police, NZ Transport Agency and New Zealand Automobile Association (AA).

It will be the first step in a raft of changes to road safety.

Council is also planning improvements on a number of roads, including more pedestrian crossings, widening roads, adding cycle lanes and improving intersections.

Road corridor manager Bryan Hudson says the proposal is a lot to take in, but that the changes are necessary to cut down speed-related death and serious injury.

"During our Safer roads, safer Waipā campaign last year, 59 per cent of submitters told us they felt speed made their road unsafe," Bryan says.

"That is something we need to change. Whether you're in a car, on a bike, walking or riding a horse, we want everyone to feel safe on our roads."

The proposed changes are in line with the new national speed management guide which takes into account a number of factors when setting a speed limit, including traffic volumes, development in the area, road characteristics (such as narrow lanes and sharp corners), and crash risk.

"Not all Waipā roads are built the same," Bryan says.

"We have a huge amount of rural roads in the district, which have different risks and different users.

"The speed management guide considers these differences when setting a new speed limit.

"Crash data tells us that vehicles travelling at a slower speed will significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death.

"Even a change of 10-20km/h can make a real difference to road safety without adding much travel time to our trip."

Council is using an interactive online map tool, available here, to help make it easier for the community to have their say.

Users can find their road on the map and select a pin to show their support or otherwise for a proposed change.

Hard-copy submission forms are also available at council offices and libraries.

Submissions must be received by 5pm on Friday, March 8.