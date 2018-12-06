Every Thursday Sean Lurman gets to play music all day. It's his favourite day of the week.

The 11-year-old Te Awamutu Intermediate student is crazy about the guitar.

He plays in the school's rock band, symphonic band and jazz band, which takes up a big portion of his day on a Thursday.

This year Sean's rock band Army of Prawns placed third at intermediate music competition Bandslam, with Sean placing second for guitar.

Sean plays plenty of music outside of school, too.

He recently placed second in his category at the Mount Maunganui Busking Festival, winning a chunk of the prize money.

This year's event had the biggest number of entries in the history of the festival.

In his spare time and weekends, the budding guitarist busks on the streets of Cambridge, Raglan and Mt Maunganui, making up to $100 an hour.

His earnings go back into purchasing musical instruments and equipment.

So far he has bought an electric guitar and an acoustic guitar, as well as a few amplifiers to add to his collection.

Sean also plays regular gigs at Biddy Mulligan's Irish Pub in Hamilton and won the pub's recent talent quest.

He was invited to open for Waikato Fest, an event at the pub, in October and often performs there with musicians from the Hamilton Blues Society.

He is the youngest member in the society and is grateful to perform with and learn from the established Waikato musicians.

Ōhaupō musician John Maydon introduced Sean to blues music and has been a mentor and supporter of Sean over the last year.

Sean says people sometimes walk into the pub off the street to hear him play.

"Their minds are blown when they realise how old I am," he says.

He also played a few gigs in bars in Phuket while on a family holiday.

Sean started to learn the guitar at eight, taking private lessons from MusiqHub's Carl Watkins.

Carl played an integral part in recognising Sean's talent and encouraging him.

Sean is currently in the guitar extension class at Te Awamutu Intermediate. He also learns online from YouTube tutorials.

He loves covering rock songs by The Eagles, Metallica and Pink Floyd — the stuff his parents listen to. He's also written a few original songs.

Sean says he plays music because "it's lots of fun" and he loves the thrill of being on stage.

Sean can also play the drums and is learning the keyboard.

When he leaves school, Sean wants to be a famous musician.

His ultimate dream is to teach guitar and own his own music shop.

Sean's mum Cherie says she is very proud of her son.

"He was born with this talent and we are so happy to watch him up on stage and support him."

"A special thanks goes out to Shearer's MusicWorks in Hamilton, who have provided the guidance and expertise when it comes to purchasing equipment and performing.

"Their encouragement has been ongoing and very much valued."

If you want to check out Sean's talent, he will be playing in Hamilton's Garden Place on Saturday, December 22 from 12.15pm to 1.30pm.

Sean is also taking bookings to perform at family gatherings and events. He can be contacted at 021 656891 or seanlurman@gmail.com