A 10-year dream to create Te Awamutu's first large scale, purpose-built industrial park is finally under way for Waikato developers Araldon Holdings.

Director Royden Hooker says he has been working seriously on Bond Road Industrial Park for the last five years, the last two closely with Waipā District Council and Waikato Regional Council to get to the point where the earthwork has begun.

Bond Road Industrial Park is a 7ha block between Bond Rd and Ōhaupō Rd/SH3 that will provide 26 sections, developed in two stages.

Earthworks under way on the site of Bond Road Industrial Park. Photo / Dean Taylor

Royden expects stage one, 12 sections, to be completed in June next year and the first building to start this time next year.

He says such is demand for this type of development in Te Awamutu, six sections are already sold.

Royden says everything about the park is designed for quality, both for the occupant businesses and for the environment.

The park flanks the Mangapiko Stream, which will be enhanced by a grassed riparian strip and specialised planting.

Already 3000 plants are in the ground, with large tree planting planned.

Some of the planted strips will become public amenities maintained by council.

Being a business park, where there will be a lot of hard surfaces, much of the design is to mitigate water run-off, including rain gardens, swales and a planted pond the size of a rugby field.

There are strict set-backs for building and a 5m grassed and landscaped strip along the Bond Rd frontage.

As well as being environmentally friendly, Royden aims to create an aesthetically pleasing park.

Owners will be encouraged to use quality materials, undertake a high standard of building and retain a good standard of maintenance.

The use of neutral colours is also encouraged.

Royden says the park should have a low visual impact for both residents and people coming into town via the northern entrance.

Sites will be levelled and engineered ready for building. All services will be provided, including high speed fibre internet, quality roading and modern street lighting.

Royden says business owners will have everything they need on site.

It is being marketed by LJ Hooker Te Awamutu consultant Mark Weal and owner Ken Hagan and John Robinson of Origin Real Estate.

They say the town is desperate for such a development to keep up with growth.

They believe it is the right opportunity for existing businesses to move from inappropriate locations and buildings to purpose built premises.

That will further free up other premises, many of which will be closer to the CBD and more suitable for retail or professional use.

It will also encourage new businesses to Te Awamutu.

Royden says in his experience parks also offer other benefits to business owners, one being the efficiencies of having like or complementary industries nearby.

The dream now — in a couple of years time, 26 new or existing businesses and employers operating from the one location.