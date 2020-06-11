Two of the country's biggest sport leagues are set to resume in just over a week with the ANZ Netball Premiership and the Northern Football League seasons about to begin.

The ANZ Premiership played their first round of the season prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, before a revised competition was created which would have all six teams competing at the Auckland Netball centre.

Despite the move to level 1, the ANZ Premiership will restart its season with current plans of hosting the tournament in Auckland, although it may be revised in the coming weeks.

The Northern League football season is also set to kick off on June 20, with three Hamilton teams finishing their pre-season preparations this weekend.

Advertisement

Last weekend Melville United and Hamilton Wanderers played out a 3-3 draw, while Claudelands Rovers found a 2-0 win over Tauranga City AFC.

Hamilton Wanderers and Claudelands Rovers premier women's teams are also set to play their first game on June 21st.

All teams were in the middle of their pre-seasons when the lockdown took place and have been acting fast to get players back up to scratch prior to the season's opening game.