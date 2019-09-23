Hamilton Boys' High's U14A rugby team has joined the school's first XV in becoming Super Eight Champions, after defeating New Plymouth Boys' High School 32-5 in the final.

Following on from winning the Andrew Strawbridge Cup, in the final of the Waikato Secondary Schools' U15 Division one final against the Hamilton Boys' High School U15B team 26-11, the U14A rugby team travelled to Palmerston North for the annual NZ Super 8 Schools tournament, played at Coronation Park, Palmerston North from Monday to Wednesday during Winter Tournament Week.

Hamilton BHS won the Colquhoun Shield for winning the title outright for the first time, having shared it in 2014.

The eight teams were divided into two pools of four, based on the previous year's placings.

Advertisement

Two games were played on Monday with one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. The U14 team was tasked with winning their pool to play in the final against the top teams in the other pools.

The U14 went through the pool play undefeated, and went on to beat New Plymouth BHS 32-5 in the final.

Assistant coach Murray McKenzie said the team had performed strongly throughout the tournament.

"The team was well led by captain and openside flanker, Mac Russ, and vice-captain, Rangiwai Lunjevich, at first 5-eighth," Mr McKenzie said.

"A big thanks to head coach Cameron Moorby and manager Jeremy Quigley, as well as the large contingent of parents that travelled to Palmerston North to support their son."

Hamilton Boys' High School's first XV also claimed another super eight title, beating Hastings Boys High School 13-5 in the final.