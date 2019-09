It was finals week for the Lodge Real Estate Year 7 and Year 8 (Intermediates) competition on Saturday, August 31.

After an initial shower the day was windy but fine and overall some great games were played.

There was lots of spectator support for all games.

The results for the Year 7 and Year 8 grades were as follows:

Advertisement

• Year 8 Premier: Winner, St Peters 8A; runner-up, Morrinsville 8A.

• Year 8 A Grade: Winner, Peachgrove Prems; runner-up, Te Kura O Ngaati Hauaa.

• Year 8 B Grade: Pool 1: Winner, Southwell School Diamond, runner-up, Peachgrove Development. Year 8 B Grade Pool 2: Winner, Southwell School Citrine, runner-up, Maeroa Y8 Jaguars.

• Year 8 C Grade: Pool 1: Winner, Peachgrove Maroon, runner-up, Rototuna High School 8 Lightning. Year 8 C Grade Pool 2: Winner, Karioi Tuis, runner-up, Maeroa 8 Tigers. Year 8 C Grade Pool 3: Winner, Rototuna High School 8 Stars, runner-up, Fairfield 8 Bronze.

Koromatua Y7and Y8 - Y7 and Y8 Premier winners. Photo / Lillian Martin

• Year 7 & 8 Premier: Winner, Koromatua Y7&8, runner-up, Crawshaw Fusion. Year 7 & 8 B Grade: Winner, Te Kowhai Ferns, runner-up, Rotokauri Eagles.

• Year 7 Premier: Winner, Maeroa Y7A, runner-up, Cambridge Middle School 7A. Year 7 A Grade Pool 1: Winner, TMM Toa, runner-up, Maeroa 7B, Year 7 A Grade Pool 2: Winner, Fairfield 7 Gold, runner-up, Melville 7 Ferns.

Maeroa Y7A - Year 7 Premier winners. Photo / Lillian Martin

• Year 7: A Grade Pool 3: Winner, Southwell School Garnet, runner-up, Berkley 7 Colts.

• Year 7 B Grade Pool 1: Winner, Fairfield 7 Silver, runner-up, Maeroa Y7 Falcons. Year 7 B Grade Pool 2: Winner, Rototuna High School 7 Pulse, runner-up, Maeroa Y7 Hawks. Year 7 C Grade: Winner, St United Gold, runner-up, Fairfield 7 Bronze.

Advertisement

Prize giving for all Intermediates grades was held on the day with trophies and certificates given to all winners.