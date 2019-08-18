Claudelands Rovers has moved one step closer in their return to the Northern League, after securing the WaiBOP W-League title in anti climatic fashion against Pāpāmoa FC.

It was Melville United's stunning 4-4 draw against title rivals Tauranga City that secured Claudelands the title after their 3-2 win over Pāpāmoa FC.

Laichyn Parkinson's girls have made a habit of taking points off the top teams this season, and were at it again against Tauranga City with Johnelle Wereta, Emma Sizer, and Clare MacKintosh all amongst the goals.

The results mean Claudelands sits at the top of the table on 40 points with two games against Tauranga City to go. Tauranga City sits on 33 points. With only another six possible points available to them puts the title out of reach.

Claudelands game against Pāpāmoa was a scrappy affair. The first half was played in good spirits with Claudelands going into the half time sheds 2-1 up thanks to goals from Stella Neems and Leanna Ryan.

Neems, who opened the scoring for Claudelands, latched onto a Ryan cross to tap home from close range. Pāpāmoa struck back minutes later after a defensive break down from Claudelands allowed open space for the away side to break through and score the equaliser.

Ryan put Claudelands back ahead thanks to a spectacular volley from just outside the box before half time.

In the second half the game became a more scrappy affair, with the game stopping and starting due to the officials.

Pāpāmoa equalised early on in the second half before Rachel Porteous scored the all-important penalty to give Claudelands the win, and unknown to them at the time, the WaiBOP W-League title.

The celebrations will be short lived, as all eyes must now turn to the main goal if returning to the Northern League.

They will face either Hibiscus Coast or Ellerslie AFC in early September in a home and away leg for a chance to be among the best in the region once again.