Rachel Beale at GD for Marist Old Girls. Photo / Judy Macdonald

In Week 12 of Waikato Indoor Premier Netball the second games of the third round were played including a really close and competitive game between Verdettes Marist Premier and Hamilton Girls' High Premier.

Hamilton Girls' led at the end of the first quarter by two goals but had a great second quarter to lead by nine at half time.

The score was 27-18. The third quarter was close with Hamilton Girls pulling ahead by a further three goals only to see a massive effort by Marist Premier in the final quarter to see them win this by 10 goals.

But the damage had been done and it was all a little too late.

Hamilton Girls' won the game 43 to 41. For Hamilton Girls' their defence end played some amazing netball, turning over ball constantly.

In terms of attack for the first three quarters things went well but then reserves were needed to be made due to illness and injury in the shooting circle which affected the team dynamics and momentum.

For Marist Premier the final quarter was probably the best the team has played all season.

The team came back from being down by 12 goals and had every chance to take the win had the team held a bit more composure in the final minutes. To just lose by two was a great effort.

Also, the well anticipated game between Verdettes Marist Old Girls and University of Waikato Premier lived up in the main to the hype with a very close game for three quarters.

Marist Old Girls had only the minimum seven players and were missing some of their "top guns" however they were still highly competitive and the first quarter was drawn at 15 goals apiece.

University Premier pulled ahead slightly in the second quarter to be ahead 30-27 at half time.

University Premier had their best quarter in the third quarter and they led by eight goals going into the final quarter. This too was close with only two goals the difference.

The final score was 64-54. Overall an outstanding spectator game that was watched by a large number of people.

Georgia Tong at GK for University of Waikato Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

For University Premier with their current line-up it was great to have a tight and hard-fought game.

Fiesola Puamau at goal shoot held strong and took the ball well. Ali Wisher at centre was also dominant on attack and drove strong to the circle edge and fed well.

For Marist Old Girls they were missing players so pleasantly surprised with their ability to remain competitive.

The team was happy with their performance and ability to stay in touch for the majority of the game.

Hayley Stockman at goal shoot was a standout as was Conal Grant at wing defence.

The team was also grateful to Liz Watson who filled in at goal keep having been contacted just 45 minutes prior to the game.

The other good game was that between Nottingham Castle Rangers and St Peter's Premier.

Castle Rangers started well to be ahead by five goals at the end of the first quarter and they further increased their lead in the second quarter to lead by eight goals at half time.

The half time score was 33-25.St Peter's then had a great third quarter to reduce the gap to just four goals.

Castle Rangers then won the final quarter by two goals.

The full time score was 64-58. Castle Rangers knew that the game was going to be tough against the talented and fit college team.

Tegan Broomfield at GK for Nottingham Castle Rangers defends the shot by Ella Bradley at GS for St Peter's Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Castle Rangers played with composure and patience and the attack end showed great flair and flow at times with accurate feeds into the shooting circle in particular by Alison Priestley at wing attack.

It was a solid shooting performance by Demi Moana at goal shoot and she slotted in some wide range shots when the team needed them to count.

They let St Peter's back in later in the game but were overall pleased with a win over them this round.

For St Peter's, the stand-out player was Charlisse Leger-Walker transitioning from goal defence to goal attack and performing well in both positions.

Leger-Walker opened up the attack end and provided a steady option bringing the ball through court.

Overall, St Peter's seemed to lack their normal connections and energy and it was just not their night.

In the other pool 1 game Fraser Tech Netball Centre Premier had an outstanding game and completely demolished Iwi Karearea Premier winning all four quarters comprehensively.

The half time score was 38-12 and the full time score was 78-29.

FTNC Premier will be well pleased with their performance and the result this week.

In the other pool 2 games, University of Waikato Premier Reserve and St Paul's Collegiate Open A had a see-sawing match with first St Paul's Collegiate winning the first quarter by six, then University Premier Reserve the second by seven, then St Paul's winning the third by nine and the final quarter was a draw.

The half time score was 28-27 with University Premier Reserve in the lead and the final score was 57-49 with St Paul's Collegiate taking the win.

In the other game, FTNC Premier Reserve and Waikato Diocesan Open A also had a good battle with Waikato Diocesan leading by three goals at the end of the first quarter and ahead by 27-20 at half time.

FTNC Premier Reserve then won the third quarter by a goal only to lose the final quarter by a goal.

The final score was 53-46 to Waikato Diocesan.