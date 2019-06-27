Hamilton teen Max McQuoid is at the 2019 GRTGames in San Diego, representing Australasia in garden trampolining or GTramp, after finding a sponsor to fund the trip.

Earlier in the year, Hamilton News reported the St John's College student, and avid GTramp athlete was looking for a sponsor to help get him to the GRTGames.

First Credit Union stepped up to get him there.

Born on Instagram, GTramp is a form of freestyling trampolining that is fast becoming popular worldwide, with over 100,000 videos posted on social media sites.

Max discovered GTramp through a Youtuber Tanner Braungardt in the United States, who posted videos of himself doing tricks on the trampoline. Since starting his account in August 2011, Tanner has gained over four million subscribers.

Max competed at his first event in January at the GTGamesANZ in Takapuna, winning the knock-out TRAMP competition, and the two-trick spectacular event.

After winning the GTGames in Takapuna in January, Max was one of the 100 athletes from around the world to be invited to compete at this year's third annual GRTGamesUS.

The event starts on 30 June and is a showcase of the "best of the best" and new upcoming talent in the GTramp community.

The support received from First Credit Union has made Max's journey to the GRTGames possible and Max says he is "excited to be representing Australasia on the world stage".

First Credit Union general manager Simon Scott said that supporting local upcoming athletes is important.

"Max has shown he is committed to doing well in his chosen sport and First Credit Union is proud to be able to help him achieve his goals," Mr Scott said.

"We look forward to following Max's journey over the coming weeks and wish him all the best."

Max spends most of his free time on his trampoline practising new tricks and timing them to perfection.

He has only suffered one broken bone, last year when he broke an ankle, which ruled him out for a month.