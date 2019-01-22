Tickets for Hamilton's inaugural professional darts event are now available.

Hamilton's Claudelands was announced last month as the new venue for the NZ Darts Masters, which will feature some of the game's most high-profile players.

Presale tickets were available from Monday and general tickets are on sale from Thursday, January 24.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) tournament will be held across two days – August 23 and 24 – and will also include players from Oceania in round one.

Tickets range in price from $64.90 for a tiered seat on day one, to $204.90 for a VIP ticket for day two which will feature quarterfinals, semi-finals and the showpiece final match.

Hamilton City Council's general manager for venues, tourism and major events, Sean Murray, says the ticket pricing has an option for all fans and budgets.

His staff have worked closely with PDC to come up with a range of packages which make the best possible use of the shape of Claudelands Arena.

"What we've seen with the PDC's events elsewhere is fans enjoy being at the tables close to the action, right in among supporters embracing the dress-up and costume aspect of the tournaments," Mr Murray says.

"Similarly, for the more budget-conscious patrons, they can be assured of good views from the tiered seating."

A family area in the tiered seating gives an option for younger fans to enjoy the event too.

"We're really excited about hosting PDC for the first time," Mr Murray says.

"Claudelands will be set up in a way that gives all patrons a great view, and it's going to be a really fun event."

2019 NZ Darts Masters

Claudelands Arena, Hamilton

Friday August 23

First Round

VIP tickets: $199.90. Table Tickets: $94.90. Tiered Seat Tickets: $64.90

Saturday August 24

Quarterfinals, semifinals and finals

VIP Tickets: $204.90. Table Tickets: $99.90. Tiered Seat Tickets: $69.90

■ Visit the Ticketek website to purchase.