A minimalist Japanese inspired home and a refined bush lodge are two of the award-winning designs from the Waikato region recognised as winners of Waikato Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards this month.

The awards recognise residential, commercial, alterations, interiors and multi-use projects designed by members of Architectural Designers New Zealand (ADNZ).

This year, nine awards were presented to four designers in the Waikato region — Kris Wilson of Design House Architecture Ltd, Tane Cox of Red Architecture, Noel Jessop of Noel Jessop Architecture and Adam Taylor of Adam Taylor Architecture.

Kris Wilson's design Eucalypt-haus won the Residential New Home between 150sq m and 300sq m Architectural Design Award and the Resene Colour in Design Award.

Advertisement

The home sits on a Raglan site with a backdrop of eucalyptus trees and views of mountain ranges and sea.

Judges said the home sits with assurance on its site, carefully arranging angles, volumes, and sightlines to choreograph domestic life.

This is demonstrated from the welcoming frontage facing the approach up the long driveway, to the external room that almost projects residents out into the view.

Tane Cox received two awards for Shibui House in Tamahere. Photo / Supplied

Tane Cox received two awards for Shibui House in Tamahere — a Residential New Home over 300sq m Architectural Design Award and the Residential Interiors Architectural Design Award.

Judges said the home tells a coherent story through the extraordinary commitment to its concept.

"The use of colour is subtle, with the delicate use of pinks and the rich warm timber central to the theme. This is a design that strongly reflects the way the clients want to live."

Adam Taylor received a highly commended in the new home over 300sq m category for his design Pauanui Vice.

Adam Taylor received a highly commended in the new home over 300sq m category for his design Pauanui Vice. Photo / Supplied

Sitting on a wide elbow site at the extreme edge of Pauanui waterways in the Coromandel, the home is a refined executive residence with incredible views of canals, harbour and ranges beyond.

Kris Wilson's Hamilton renovation project Test of Character received the Residential Alterations and Additions Architectural Design Award.

Noel Jessop also received the Commercial/Industrial Architectural Design Award for his work on the first free-standing Volvo car dealership in New Zealand called 'Duncan & Ebbett — Volvo'.

The design of the building had to meet the international corporate identity of the Volvo brand, as well as creating a space that would seamlessly accommodate two other vehicle brands.

Judges praised Jessop for his pragmatic and functional design, saying it expressed the crisp, cool, precise qualities associated with the brand.

In addition, Jessop also received a highly commended in the residential new home between 150sq m and 300sq m category for his work on Durham, and a commended in the residential new home over 300sq m category for his work on a Hamilton project titled Open Home.

Architectural Designers New Zealand CEO Gregory Watts said designers in the Waikato region were pushing boundaries and reaping the rewards.

"In the new home over 300sqm category, three Waikato designers received recognition. This is highly unusual but demonstrates the talent and innovation in the region.

"From Japanese inspired minimalist design, to car dealerships and elegant homes of distinction, the Waikato has wowed us all," says Watts.

Regional ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards will be held across the country in the lead up to the national awards in October.