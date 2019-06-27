From our mokopuna to kaumātua, Budget 2019 will improve the intergenerational wellbeing of our whānau here in the Waikato.

Over half a billion dollars of new funding will go into targeted kaupapa Māori initiatives. That's unprecedented.

The $80 million investment into Whānau Ora is about future-proofing its ability to support the mana of our families in achieving their aspirations.

Empowering more whānau to play a key role in decisions around what localised support they receive from Whānau Ora, and their desired outcome.

Whānau will also breathe easier from this Government putting the 'free' back into 'free education'.

In a long overdue move for our kōhanga, kaiako, kaimahi and tamariki, The Government is also injecting $32 million into kōhanga reo, to lift wages, allow volunteers to be paid and repair buildings.

This investment recognises the crucial role kōhanga reo play in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

I unveiled over $33 million in initiatives that back the Crown in its commitment to ensure that basic te reo is spoken by one million New Zealanders by 2040. Together we can make te reo Māori a working, living language.

The wellbeing budget also has a $56 million investment in Whenua where we will set up regional information centres to make thousands of acres of under-productive Māori land work again for our whānau and future generations.

Budget 2019 boosted youth-focused programmes like Employment Minister Willie Jackson's He Poutama Rangatahi, and fought Child Poverty, with benefits soon linked to changes in the average wage.

This is a landmark change that will stop those on main benefits from falling further behind.

We are also making a record investment in Mental Health, drug and alcohol addiction and family and sexual violence. It is crucial our children and victims of abuse have a joined up and responsive support network.

We have already projected to have lifted between 50,000 and 74,000 children out of poverty, our Government is on track to meet our target of halving child poverty in Aotearoa by 2028.

To me, that's proof that by this Government doing things differently, we're making a real difference in the lives of our whānau.

From backing a new suicide prevention strategy to $40m for papakāinga, I am proud that by tackling the core issues, like housing and education, that this Government is doing the mahi you elected us to do.

■Nanaia Mahuta is MP for the Hauraki-Waikato electorate and the Minister for Local Government and Māori Development, and associate Minister for the Environment.