We live in a democratic country and that is something we must protect and maintain. Part of living in a democracy is the opportunity to exercise your vote.

There are other examples of elections that represent an opportunity to cast a vote but also a chance to endorse a management approach for service organisations. They are the Waikato District Health Board and trustees of WEL Network.

The recent debacle of WDHB has shown a negative light on our region and our lack of representation. Perhaps it's time as a region we looked at how we choose the people for such positions. Instead of the current popularity contest based on individual name recognition, it may be time to consider a uniquely Waikato solution. Waikato could have a pool of directors/individuals that have proven themselves to have qualifications and/or expertise that would then be evaluated.

These skills may not necessarily be business centred, but maybe on their involvement in community or other organisations. They may also have a particular involvement where we have a lack of representation as Māori, Pasifika or migrant populations.

In this way we can have a vetting process to identify particular skills and abilities required for these community organisations.

A similar approach is taken in the cooperative world where Fonterra, for example, operates a programmes for would-be directors where they are evaluated and given training in areas of interest so they can meet certain criteria.

This gives the voters a degree of confidence in that candidate.

Another advantage of such a process is that it may enable people with lower name recognition but good skills bases to be acknowledged as having something to add as a director/elected member of a board.

This may amount in getting greater Māori, Pasifika and migrant population representation.

This induction process of potential candidates would require a third party vetting agency. An organisation like the Institute of Directors may help validate the skills of candidate.

In addition, candidates may have the ability to attend leadership workshops to hone their skills.

Overall, this is an opportunity for the Waikato to take an innovative and unique approach to identifying and promoting talent for our boards that we elect.

Perhaps it's time we looked for a more business-focused approach to representation for organisations such as WDHB so that we ensure that there is the representation to enable the success of the relevant organisation.