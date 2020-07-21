Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson will reimburse the Government for his upcoming quarantine when he returns to New Zealand in three weeks.

Wilson has been visiting his wife Monique who works in her native country of Canada.

The pair have taken turns visiting each other over the past 11 months and Monique had planned to return to New Zealand in April, but due to lockdown she was unable to travel.

Wilson said on a post on his public Facebook page that the couple had found it difficult over the past couple of months.

"Because of the lockdown, we had been apart for over three months and I have found it very hard," Wilson said.

"During our July break, I have taken the opportunity to visit Monique and my daughter."

"I have and will attend all council and committee meetings and be available for constituents via Zoom."

Wilson was required to quarantine in Canada for two weeks, and said he expects to quarantine again when he returns to New Zealand in three weeks.

"I intend to reimburse the New Zealand Government for the cost of my government quarantine. I believe this is appropriate as I chose to visit my wife," Wilson said.

"Monique will remain in Canada for now as our daughter and her husband are due to have their first baby in early October and Monique and I are very keen for her to remain in Canada to help our daughter with her firstborn and our first grandson."

Wilson was elected to Hamilton City Council in the 2019 elections, but also served on Hamilton City Council during the early 2000s.