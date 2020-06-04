Waikato Regional and Matamata-Piako District councils have looked to cushion the economic impacts of Covid-19 on their ratepayers by having a zero rates increase for the next financial year.

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington said the regional council had to act decisively to protect Waikato residents as they deal with the impacts of Covid-19.

"This budget is anything but business as usual," said Russ.

"Residents across our region may be facing long lists of money worries in these tough times but we were adamant rates rises from the regional council wouldn't be among them.

Advertisement

"That's why we've taken unprecedented steps to tighten our belts this year. We've run the ruler over each budget line to make sure every dollar is working for residents.

"We've made these savings principally through efficiencies in planned spending, rather than cuts to levels of service, to ensure we continue to support the jobs we'll need to help the region recover," he said.

Matamata-Piako District Council also voted in favour of a zero increase to general rates this year following Covid-19.

While general rates will not increase, there will be a $12 increase to rates for rubbish and recycling, and a $49.50 increase for water. These increases are to targeted rates, so will affect only ratepayers who receive those services.

"We listened," says Mayor Ash Tanner. "We know there are people who are struggling, and there is a lot of uncertainty in the community right now.

"On top of that, farmers are still battling with a significant drought. Our community has told us this, loud and clear in their submissions, and we hear you."

The zero per cent increase to general rates means most rural property owners will see no increase to their rates this year.

The increases to water and rubbish rates reflect the costs and pressures of delivering those services.

Advertisement

"We are dealing with tighter government regulations, and increasing costs to dispose of waste."

"In an ideal world, we wouldn't increase any rates this year, but putting off these increases now would make for a much bigger increase later on."

"We've tightened our belts across a whole range of areas – putting plans for improvements on hold, deferring projects, freezing salary budgets – doing what we can to minimise the impact on our ratepayers. But we believe the cost increases to water and rubbish are important to ensure we can continue to deliver all our services to the same standard."

Hamilton City Council has delayed its annual plan discussions until later this month when a decision on rates will be made.