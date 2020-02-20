The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) Hamilton City funding round is now open to see a new year of arts projects off the ground.

In 2019 the scheme gave away more than $111,000 towards 55 initiatives in Hamilton.

Wheatbux Gang, a project of Hamilton's Cove Theatre, received a full grant towards their new initiative in the last CCS funding round.

The project is a spinoff of well-known comedy-drama film The Breakfast Club. Through a devised workshop process involving both youth and established creatives, Cove Theatre hopes to provide an opportunity for young Māori who would otherwise not have this level of investment.

Cove Theatre co-founder Karina Nathan says the process will channel the creative voices of at-risk youth in low socioeconomic school zones into a theatre piece depicting an accurate portrayal of their environment.

"We're really excited to get this project off the ground," says Nathan.

"The aim is to collaborate with youth through a creation process that will make it obvious to them that their stories matter.

"The entire project is about developing Māori youth in theatre and providing an opportunity for them to see their own value through their stories," she says.

CCS administrator Adrienne Clothier says she is pleased the fund can help make a difference to creative activity.

"We're really proud of the creatives who are passionate about getting initiatives off the ground that will impact the wider community," she says.

"Every year we receive a large number of applications and select projects for their ability to foster participation, diversity, and youth engagement within the arts."

Funding recipients for 2019 include the Indigo Festival 2020, a celebration of diverse cultures at The Meteor and Light in Trees, a Garden Place activation project using crochet and knitted lampshades.

The fund is administered year-on-year by Creative Waikato.

The next Creative Communities Scheme funding round is open for applications and closes on February 28.

CCS funding is also available throughout the region via each district council.

Applications must be made to the district where the project takes place.

More information: creativewaikato.co.nz