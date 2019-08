The man who died when two vehicles collided on the Waitotara river bridge can now be named.

He was 34-year-old Phillip Oscar Waghorn of Fairfield, Hamilton.

Police were informed of the accident at about 8.25am on Tuesday, August 13 and confirmed that one man had died in the State Highway 3 crash about an hour later.

The road was closed for a number of hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated the scene.

Advertisement

Police extended their sympathies to Phillip's family and friends.