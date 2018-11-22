The students of Limelight Dance Academy are dancing the nights away with Charlie and Alice, preparing to enter the world of Wonkaland!

The school's highly anticipated triple bill show Alice In Wonkaland is being staged at Clarence Street Theatre November 30 and December 1.

The highlight of the dance school year includes a mix of all styles from ballet to hip-hop, jazz to contemporary, and a new spin on the classics of tap and lyrical, preluded with excerpts from the modern ballet Broadway Melody, and finishing with a high-energy Hand Jive from the senior students.

With all ages performing, expect to be charmed, entertained and impressed by the talent of the school.

The school has once again partnered with the local team at costume hire company That's A Wrap. Lead by Anthea Thompson, each custom-design is carefully thought out, and brings a certain magic to the stage.

With more than 400 students performing three shows at Clarence Street Theatre on Friday, November 30, 7pm and Saturday, December 1, 11am and 5pm, it's a fun night out for young, old and everyone else in between. Sunday matinee student and gold card special available.

Tickets are available from Ticketek.